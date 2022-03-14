Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares adorable throwback photo on her dad's birthday- See

Headlines

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

10 superfoods to cure calcium deficiency

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

DNA | Most divorces arising from love marriages only: Supreme Court

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat and Mumbai on high alert as extremely severe storm nears coast

DNA | Idols of Hindu Gods found in Delhi's Purana Qila excavation site

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares adorable throwback photo on her dad's birthday- See

On the occasion of his birthday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared an adorable throwback photo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, one of the greatest actors on Monday turned a year older. On the special occasion, he interacted with the media and cut the cake with paps. His fans and friends also wished the actor on social media,

On the occasion of his birthday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared an adorable throwback photo. The photo is from her childhood days, but it is sure to melt your heart. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Aamir also praised his ex-wife Kiran Rao for helping him improve in life. He said that Kiran is brutally honest and made him stay grounded which helped the ‘Lagaan’ actor make improvements in his social and creative conduct.

Addressing the media on his birthday, the actor said, “If there is anyone who has given me the best gift in my life, it has to be Kiran Rao because she is the one, who has known me from close quarters and with her, it has been the most rewarding relation among all the relations that I share with my friends, family and the peers.” Also Read: Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi, video goes VIRAL

Elaborating on the ‘gift’ that Kiran has given to him, he mentioned how she gives him precise suggestions that work wonders when he sits down to analyze and follow them, "I was talking to her the other day. I asked her what are some of the things that I need to work on to improve myself as a human being. She made me understand in a very nice way, it was very important for me to listen to her and to follow her advice."

The actor doesn’t shy away from exploring himself and looks out for his weak areas. "I like the fact that I don’t feel shy when I set out for myself as a human being, that`s where the growth starts. I like to zero down on my shortcomings and work would improve in myself with each passing day", Aamir concluded.

For the unversed, Last year, when Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, he left his fans with a lot of unanswered concerns. Khan finally decided to let it all out and answer some questions. In an interview with Kishore Ajwani of News18 India, the actor discussed his divorce from Kiran and revealed the real cause for their split. Khan claimed that Kiran would tell him that he appears lost even when the family is discussing anything. (With inputs from IANS)

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC CSE 2023: Application process begins for DAF 1 at upsc.gov.in

Man's fearless gesture to lift massive venomous king cobra results in surprising outcome, watch

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE