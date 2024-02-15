Twitter
Headlines

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Viral video: YouTuber wears Apple Vision Pro for non-stop 50 hours, watch his honest reaction

8 health benefits of tomato

Batters with 10000+ runs in Tests and ODIs

8 effective ways to reduce risk of heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

The biggest flop film in Aamir Khan's career meant the director never got a star to work with and a south superstar ended his Bollywood career.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan is known for being selective with his films, making fewer movies but aiming for higher returns at the box office as well as quality content. While this has largely been true for the last two decades, Aamir wasn’t as selective in the 90s. In that decade, the actor did several films that did not work and were critically panned as well. Among them is this 1995 release, inspired from The Godfather, which might just be his biggest flop ever.

Aamir Khan’s biggest flop, which also starred Rajinikanth

The 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank was a gangster drama that was loosely based on Mario Puzo’s The Godfather as well as Francis Ford Coppola’s film adaptation of the book. The film starred Aamir, Rajinikanth, and Juhi Chawla, along with Archana Joglekar in the lead. The film was directed by Dilip Shankar. Courtesy the presence of Rajni and Aamir – both in their prime – the film was a much-hyped one. But it opened at only Rs 31 lakh and wound up doing a business of just Rs 2.55 crore domestically. In contrast, two of Aamir’s next three releases – Rangeela and Raja Hindustani – both crossed Rs 20 crore at the box office.

How Aatank Hi Aatank affected Rajinikanth and Dilip Shankar

By the mid-90s, Rajinikanth had been working in films for two decades. In the Tamil cinema, he had become the number one star following the success of Baasha (1992). He was still appearing in Hindi films like Hum and Chalbaaz, but largely with another Bollywood star to share the load. Aatank Hi Aatank proved to be the final such film for Rajni though. He did not appear in the lead role in a Hindi film after that, only returning for an extended cameo in Bulandi in 2000 and a guest appearance in RaOne (2011). But the actor continued to rule the box office down south, giving several industry hits like Chandramukhi, Enthiran, 2.0, and Jailer.

Dilip Shankar had it worse, much worse. The filmmaker had been at the helm of only one film before – the 1988 release Kaal Chakra, which had no big stars. Aatank Hi Aatank was his biggest film, and it turned out to be his biggest failure too. The filmmaker made two more films – Nigehbaan and Married 2 America – but neither had any notable star, with Archana Joglekar, Sandali Sinha, and Sameer Dharmadhikari rounding off the lead actors in these two titles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE