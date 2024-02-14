Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3077948
HomePhotos

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Ahead of the release, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao promoted Laapataa Ladies with a special screening at IIM Bangalore.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 14, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Aamir Khan production, Kiran Rao's comeback directorial, Laapataa Ladies is a few days away from the theatrical release. The makers, along with the cast and the crew are organizing the screening for students in various cities, including IIM Bangalore. (Images source: Special arrangement) 

1. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao with Laapataa Ladies cast

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao with Laapataa Ladies cast
1/5

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav were presented at the screening. After the screening, the team visited IIM Bangalore. 

2. Aamir Khan interacting with students of IIM Bangalore

Aamir Khan interacting with students of IIM Bangalore
2/5

After the screening, Aamir Khan and other members interacted with the students of the esteemed institution. 

3. Nostalgic moment for Aamir Khan

Nostalgic moment for Aamir Khan
3/5

The promotion of Laapataa Ladies at IIM Bangalore hit Aamir Khan with nostalgia. It is to be noted that IIM Bangalore is one of those places, where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

4. Students' response encouraged Aamir Khan and team

Students' response encouraged Aamir Khan and team
4/5

Before the interaction, the team was welcomed with a thunderous response. In the interaction session, the feedback of the students made Aamir Khan and other cast and crew members happy. 

 

 

5. Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies
5/5

With Laapataa Ladies, director Kiran Rao makes her comeback after Dhobi Ghat (2010). Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Educational qualification of South actresses
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women
Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR
Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks
Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews