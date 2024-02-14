In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Ahead of the release, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao promoted Laapataa Ladies with a special screening at IIM Bangalore.
Aamir Khan production, Kiran Rao's comeback directorial, Laapataa Ladies is a few days away from the theatrical release. The makers, along with the cast and the crew are organizing the screening for students in various cities, including IIM Bangalore. (Images source: Special arrangement)
1. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao with Laapataa Ladies cast
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav were presented at the screening. After the screening, the team visited IIM Bangalore.
2. Aamir Khan interacting with students of IIM Bangalore
After the screening, Aamir Khan and other members interacted with the students of the esteemed institution.
3. Nostalgic moment for Aamir Khan
The promotion of Laapataa Ladies at IIM Bangalore hit Aamir Khan with nostalgia. It is to be noted that IIM Bangalore is one of those places, where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their blockbuster film 3 Idiots.
4. Students' response encouraged Aamir Khan and team
Before the interaction, the team was welcomed with a thunderous response. In the interaction session, the feedback of the students made Aamir Khan and other cast and crew members happy.
5. Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies
With Laapataa Ladies, director Kiran Rao makes her comeback after Dhobi Ghat (2010). Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.