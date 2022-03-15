Aamir Khan reveals what ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him on his birthday, calls it 'life's best gift'

Superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday (March 14). Aamir made his debut in Bollywood in 1988 with the film, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' at the age of 18. Later, he also took to direction, and produced several films including 'Lagaan'.

Recently, the actor opened up about his personal life, family, career, spirituality, religion, alcoholism and value system. Aamir Khan also revealed the biggest birthday gift his ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him this year.

In his recent conversation with News18 India, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actor said that his ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him the most special gift this year and called it his "life's best birthday gift."

Aamir revealed that his ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him a list of his drawbacks and weaknesses and said that would work upon them. "She gave me a list of 10 to 12 points, that I sat and wrote as well. So that was my life's best birthday gift."

Aamir stated that the points mentioned by Kiran left him wondering as he added, "That's why I feel it's the best birthday gift of my life. She pointed out my weakness with honesty and love, no one tells you what she told me."

For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986 and are parents to Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They separated in 2002. He married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they share son Azad Rao Khan. The couple announced their separation last year in 2021.

Meanwhile, in his interview with News18 India, Aamir also spoke about alcoholism. He said, "I used to drink sometimes, but I don't anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay. And when you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you later regret. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn't sit well with me."

Opening up about how he could not give enough time to his near and dear ones, he shared, talking in Hindi, "Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. My parents, my siblings, Reena ji --my first wife, Kiran ji, Reena ji's parents, Kiran ji's parents, my children...all these people are very close to me. I was 18 when I joined the film industry and I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much and do so much. Today I realise that, these people, who were so close to me...I couldn't give them my time the way I would want to."

On the work front, the superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.