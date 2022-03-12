'Darr,' 'Josh,' 'Nayak,' 5 movies Aamir Khan rejected

1/5

We start our list with the 1993 love-thriller that was a surprise blockbuster of the year. No one could have imagined that even a love story can scare them. And that's where director Yash Chopra struck gold with 'Darr.' It was a surprising fact to know that before Shah Rukh Khan, the film was offered to Aamir, but the latter didn't want to play a grey-shade character, and the rest is history.