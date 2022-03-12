'Darr,' 'Josh,' 'Nayak,' 5 movies Aamir Khan rejected

Even Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist missed some great opportunities. Let's mention a few films that Aamir Khan rejected.
Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan knows to be picking the best subject that promises wholesome entertainment. Apart from setting and breaking new records, Aamir made some choices that become beneficial for others. He rejected some films that went on to become blockbusters or earned massive critical acclaim. So, let's jot down these films. (All images source: Twitter)
1. 'Darr'
We start our list with the 1993 love-thriller that was a surprise blockbuster of the year. No one could have imagined that even a love story can scare them. And that's where director Yash Chopra struck gold with 'Darr.' It was a surprising fact to know that before Shah Rukh Khan, the film was offered to Aamir, but the latter didn't want to play a grey-shade character, and the rest is history.
2. '1942: A Love Story'
Here comes another masterpiece that was rejected by Aamir. Reportedly it is said that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote the central character by keeping Khan in mind. However, Anil Kapoor filled into the shoes of Narendra Singh, and the film went on to become one of the best-reviewed films of 1994.
3. 'Josh'
Before you assume, let us tell you that Aamir wasn't considered for Shah Rukh Khan's character, but he was supposed to play the role of Prakash. Reportedly, Aamir wasn't happy with the character and he said no to the film. Finally, Sharad Kapoor had to step in and he played the role.
4. 'Nayak: The Real Hero'
It seems like Aamir missed a great opportunity by rejecting Shankar's 'Nayak: The Real Hero.' As per the reports, Khan was initially approached for Shivaji Rao, but the actor couldn't do the film. Anil Kapoor grab the chance and he went to give one of his career-best performances and the film earned cult status.
5. 'Swades'
After 2001's game-changer blockbuster 'Lagaan,' director Ashutosh Govarikar approached Aamir for his next social drama, 'Swades.' As per the reports, Khan wasn't really keen to do the film, but he was present at the mahurat of the film. 'Swades' wasn't a money-maker at the box office, but it went on to earn cult status, and the film is regarded as one of the best movies from Shah Rukh's filmography.