Aamir Khan Productions posts apology video after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure: 'Galtiya humse hi hoti hai'

Laal Singh Chaddha/Instagram

Days after Laal Singh Chaddha failed to deliver as per expectations at the box office, in a surprise post, an apology video was shared on the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions Thursday night. The film's lead cast -- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, had been mired in controversy ahead of the film's release for their controversial statements made in the past leading to Laal Singh Chaddha becoming a target of the rising boycott trend on social media. All of the negative publicity aorund the film and the call to boycott, apparently contributed to the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, the clip shared on Aamir Khan Productions is an apology which begins with the words 'Michami Dukkadam', roughly translating to 'if I've offended you in any way...I seek your forgiveness'. This is followed by a voice which can be heard saying the words which appear on the screen as "Hum sab insane hai aur galtiya humse hi hoti hai...kabhi bol se...kabhi harkato se...kabhi anjaane mein...kabhi gusse mein, kabhi majak mein...kabhi nahi baat karne se...agar main kisi bhi kisi bhi tarah se aapka dil duhakya ho...toh mann vachan kaya se sama mangte hoo (All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times jokingly, we do it unintentionally, even at times when we are angry and also through the times when we don't speak. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being)."

The title song of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the background of the clip which was posted on the Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions without any caption. Watch it below:

As soon as netizens noticed the clip, they took to the comments section to praise the superstar for his humbleness. "Respect respect respect," wrote an Instagram user. "Aamir Khan sir! You are great," wrote another. "We love you Aamir Sahab..you will come back stronger," commented a netizen while another wrote, "Amir Sir, we love you. Don’t be apologetic. Honestly as a Bollywood lover we want some unique stories. And we have high expectations with you. We know you can do this. #peaceandlove."

For the uvnersed, a section of social media users had targeted Aamir Khan for his controversial statements in a 2015 interview in which he had talked about India's "growing intolerance". "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will," he had stated. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children. Meanwhile, netizens had also dug out Kareena Kapoor Khan's old interview in which she had said, "nobody is forcing to you watch our film. Don't watch our films.' These clips from the two interviews went viral and netizens called for a boycot of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theatres on August 11. The film failed to impress the audience and it turned out to be one of the biggest flops of Aamir Khan's career. The film will end its theatrical run with a box office collection of under Rs 60 crore, as per a report in India Today.