Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare reacts to her getting trolled for bikini photos

Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, received a lot of backlash after she posted photos of herself in a bikini at her birthday party. She celebrated by throwing a pool party and wearing a striped bikini. After an unseen photo of her became popular on social media, a trolling fest began. With her father Aamir Khan and brother Azad Rao Khan by her side, she was seen cutting the cake in her bikini.

People trolled her and wrote, “Kapde pahan leti bahan tab cake cut krti.” The second one mentioned, “Bechare log k paas kapde Tak nhi h b'day m pehnane k liye ,,koi daan de do inhe kapde....ufff bechare kapdo k maare log.” The third one commented, “Duniya aage badh chuki h aaj pta chala Happy Birthday is kapdo me.”

Yesterday, Ira Khan shared pics from her birthday party. She captioned it, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

Here’s how her boyfriend reacted to it:

In a carousel post, Ira shared 3 pictures a few days ago. In the first photo, Aamir smilingly boasted his styling talent. Then in the second picture, Ira set her hairband on daddy's head. In the third picture, a delighted father posed with Ira's band, and this became a 'picture-perfect' moment. Ira posted these photos with the caption and said, "Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?"



Also read: Ira Khan gets brutally trolled for cutting birthday cake in bikini

For the unversed, A few days ago, Ira Khan disclosed that she has been suffering from anxiety attacks. She shared information in that post, and she later revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack in another post.