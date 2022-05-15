Aamir Khan's daughter Ira hits back at trolls, shares more bikini photos from her birthday bash

Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, recently turned 25. Her birthday pictures with her friends, Aamir, and mother, Reena Dutta, went viral on the internet. Trolls were drawn to one of the photos in which she was seen cutting the cake. Many people on social media mocked the star kid for wearing a bikini in front of her father. While several trolls mocked her for her attire, many other people defended her. They mentioned how Ira has a strong bond with her family and that it was ultimately her decision.

Sharing more photos from her birthday Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more”.



The starlet spent her special day at the pool with her friends and family. Sona Mohapatra, a musician, had already spoken out against trolls.



Sona took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."



Take a look at photos that Ira shared previously:

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, disclosed that she has been suffering from anxiety attacks. She shared information in that post, and she later revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack in another post.



One part of her post read, “1 thing that helped my anxiety. I used body scrub for the first time in my life. I only managed to shower after the palpitations had passed but I wasn't feeling settled and I was worried they would be back. It took a while to figure out what I felt like doing and then actually get up to do it. However, eventually - I took a relatively long shower (mine usually last only 3-5 minutes) with body scrub. Why I think the body scrub helped me is because it made for a heightened tactile (sense organs - touch) experience. My mind shifted focus to feeling the coarse scrub on my body.