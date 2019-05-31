6 Years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani': 'Naina' Deepika Padukone and 'Bunny' Ranbir Kapoor groove to Balam Pichkari, Watch

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, ayan mukerji, aditya roy kapur, Kalki Koechlin,

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor took fans down the memory lane with their sizzling chemistry from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' As the film clocks six years of its release, the duo can be seen 'goofing around' by dancing on the peppy track 'Balam Pichkari' from the film.

The fans can catch Naina and Bunny back in action in the adorable video shared by the 'Piku' actor on her Instagram Stories, which seems to be shot inside a vanity van, capturing the duo in a lively mood. Both the actors can be seen grooving on the hit track 'Balam Pichkari'.

"Naina and Bunny goofing around.....," she captioned the post which has now been shared by a lot of fan pages on social media.

Check out the video here:

Deepika is winning hearts with her black ensemble and completing the look with a neat bun whereas Ranbir is looking dapper in a formal white shirt and black pants. While the two might have parted ways but Deepika still shares a great bond with her ex and his family.

Some time back the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor during her trip to New York had spent some quality time with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing medical treatment since last year. Neetu Kapoor had shared pictures on Instagram where she termed the actor as "adorable Deepika Padukone." "Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone ... gave a lot of love n warmth," she wrote.

Both the actors started dating each other during the shooting of the film, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' in 2008 pos which the 'Padmaavat' actor even got the initials of her boyfriend inked on her neck. Later they both parted ways and Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh.

The romantic drama film revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip in Manali. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is busy shooting for Megha Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' while Ranbir is in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.'