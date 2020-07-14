14 Years of 'Golmaal': Did you know the title of Rohit Shetty's film is a portmanteau? Find out how

'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

It's been 14 years since Rohit Shetty's directorial Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released. This was the filmmaker's second directorial and with Golmaal he forayed into comedy space. Since then there was no turning back for the successful franchise. The film has four instalments until now which include - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again!!! (2017). In the first instalment, the star cast was Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

Now as Golmaal: Fun Unlimited clocked 14 years of its release, we decided to tease you with an interesting fact about the film. Did you the title 'Golmaal' is portmanteau? Yes, the title is the combination of leading character's names 'Go'pal, 'L'axman, 'Ma'dhav and 'L'ucky. All four films have the leading characters of the same name specifically played by Ajay, Arshad and Tusshar.

After Sharman's exit, the role of Laxman has been played by Shreyas Talpade (from Golmaal Returns) as well as Kunal Kemmu (from Golmaal 3).

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited below:

A while back, even Tusshar celebrated the 14 years of the film on his Instagram page. He wrote, "14 yrs of #golmaalfununlimited 14/07/2006 Thank you for the love #golmaalfranchise Thank you team #golmaalfununlimited @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @arshad_warsi @sharmanjoshi #ashtvinayakcinevision @subhamitra03 #pareshrawal @imsanjaimishra #love #gratitude #blessed #comedy #classic #golmaal #epic #cultcomedy".

Talking about the female leads in the film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited had Rimi Sen, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in both Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. However, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Golmaal Again.