Shahid Kapoor Did Not Like His role In Padmaavat, Here’s Why

Shahid Kapoor's next Bloody Daddy is an adaptation of the 2011 French flick Sleepless Night.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is set to make his next appearance on the big screens in the action thriller “Bloody Daddy.” In 2018, the Kabir Singh actor played a significant role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama “Padmaavat,” alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This Bollywood spectacle faced significant controversies upon its release but emerged as a resounding success at the box office.

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the movie, Deepika Padukone was seen as Rani Padmaavati and Ranveer Singh portrayed Alauddin Khilji.

In a recent interview, Shahid said that he felt somewhat restricted in his performance for the film.

Shahid Kapoor On His Role In Padmaavat

While the drama is still adored by movie buffs, it appears Shahid himself was not entirely satisfied with his portrayal.

In a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay, he was asked to choose a character from his repertoire that he would like to revisit and play differently. In response, he expressed a desire to modify his role as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat.

The actor was quoted saying, "I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not."

Furthermore, Shahid Kapoor revealed in another interview that his children, Misha and Zain, recently witnessed their father's on-screen presence for the first time in the film “Jab We Met.” He shared that his wife, Mira Rajput, wanted their little ones to watch “Jab We Met” as it is a wholesome family film where the actor does not engage in violent scenes.

On a different note, Shahid’s upcoming project, “Bloody Daddy,” will also feature Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor in significant roles. Directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated to release on OTT on June 9. This film draws inspiration from the 2011 French drama “Sleepless Night.”