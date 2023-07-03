'Satya' clocks 25: Urmila Matondkar disappointing as she did not get any recognition for her portrayal as 'Vidya'

'Satya' was released in the theatres on 3rd July 1998. (Credits: Instagram)

It is not every day that Bollywood comes up with an iconic movie that gets inked in our memory for years to come. One such movie was Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 release, 'Satya'. As the movie clocks 25 years today on 3rd July, the primary cast of the flick decided to take a trip down memory lane and share their experience of working on this cinematic masterpiece. The leading lady of the movie, Urmila Matondkar used social media to show her disappointment for not receiving any recognition in the film, even though she dared to play a simple girl from Chawl, while she was at the peak of her glamorous career.

Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter handle and dropped a few photos of her character 'Vidya' from the movie 'Satya'. Recalling her experience with the memorable role she wrote, '25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of an scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with “acting”.. so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism.. #jastsaying (sic)'.

Netizens react

As expected, comments poured in for Urmila Matondkar's post from all sides. One of her fans wrote, 'Vidya’s simplicity is this is like oasis in dessert brilliant job 30 saal se my sab se favourite one n only @UrmilaMatondkar (sic)'. Meanwhile, another one said, 'Satya was a mature movie which deglamorized crime in contrast to what we see today. You were obviously scintillating like any movie of yours, be it Rangeela, Mast or Pyaar tune kya kiya. 4vr favourite.'

'Satya' which was released in the theatres on 3rd July 1998 shares the tale of a village man, who gets involved in Mumbai’s underworld by the hand of fate and ends up becoming a gangster. JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, and Saurabh Shukla were seen playing pivotal roles in the flick.

This actress was replaced by Urmila Matondkar as 'Vidya'

Mahima Chaudhry revealed in an interview in 2021 that she felt 'humiliated and insulted' after Ram Gopal Varma replaced her as 'Vidya' without even informing her. She revealed that she was offered 'Satya' when she was doing her debut movie 'Pardes'.