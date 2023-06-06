Sanjay Dutt Shares Moving Tribute On Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, says, ‘I love and miss you so much’

Actor Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his late father, Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary on June 6. Sharing a heartfelt post on Twitter, the “KGF 2” actor uploaded a series of black-and-white photographs featuring the father and son duo. Alongside the pictures, Sanjay expressed his deep love and longing for his father, wishing him a happy birthday. The collage captures the profound bond they shared, with Sanjay acknowledging how his father’s love shaped him into the person he is today.

“I love and miss you so much, Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad,” Sanjay captioned the post.

I love and miss you so much Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad __ pic.twitter.com/KWPQuQjaJ7 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 6, 2023

Sunil Dutt passed away in May 2005 after suffering a heart attack. At the time of his death, Sanjay was in jail as he was convicted later for violation of the Arms Act. He was accused of possessing illegal weapons connected to the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts. However, the actor was later released from jail in 2016. Following his release, Sanjay once again started working in films.

Having showcased his talent and versatility over a career spanning four decades, Sanjay has delivered powerful performances across various genres such as romance, action, comedy, suspense, and crime thrillers. One of the significant milestones in his career was his collaboration with his father in the film “Munnabhai MBBS,” where they portrayed father and son on screen. This blockbuster hit played a pivotal role in rejuvenating Sanjay's career at a crucial juncture.

Sunil Dutt's legacy includes notable films like “Mother India,” “Sadhna,” “Gumraah,” and “Padosan,” among others. His contributions to the industry were recognized by the Government of India, which awarded him the Padma Shri.

Currently, Sanjay is working on his upcoming project, “Ghudchadi,” a drama in which he shares the screen with Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan.