Headlines

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

Meet PMS Prasad, Mukesh Ambani loyalist, one of highest-paid Reliance employees, his salary is…

Can diet cola, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

8 Fruits that help in weight loss

7 iodine-rich food for Thyroid problem

Chest infection: 10 superfoods to fight pneumonia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

BTS' Jungkook's Solo Single Seven Is All About Love And Army Is Loving It

DNA: After 43 years, the truth of the Muradabad riots will come out!

Karan Deol ties the knot with Disha Acharya; bride stunts in red, dreamy photos out

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify charts with his debut single Seven

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

The recent photographs shared by Ileana D'Cruz on her Instagram Stories look quite similar to the blurred picture shared by the actress on social media a month ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy back in April, netizens have been wondering who is the mystery man in her life. Now, the Rustam actress has finally shared a hint about her boyfriend, and the father of her child. The mommy-to-be took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures of herself with her beau from their recent date night. While Ileana D'Cruz is all smiles in a strappy red dress, her date accompanies her in a black shirt, sporting a beard. Her post also included a caption "Date Night", along with a red heart emoji.

Ileana D'Cruz drops a hint about partner

The photographs shared by Ileana D'Cruz seems similar to the blurred picture shared by the actress last month. Her post was accompanied by a long note on her pregnancy journey. She claimed that although she is happy about the new phase of her life, things just feel hopeless sometimes.

Her note went like this, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard... So trying. They’re overwhelming, All consuming, and And things just feel hopeless...And there’s tears...Then follows the guilt... And this voice in my head puts me down...I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial...I should be stronger...What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough."

Ileana D'Cruz added, "And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough."

Ileana D'Cruz’s month-old post:

Here’s Ileana D'Cruz’s latest Instagram Stories where her partner can be seen clearly:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ileana_official/3148606794066215926/?hl=en

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Badshah and Goldkartz's song, Sab Gazab. The stunner announced her pregnancy a couple of days after the song was released. Her last on-screen appearance was in the movie, The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Up next, she will be a part of the film, Unfair & Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

This teammate of Virat Kohli is also married to an actress, it's not KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh or Hardik Pandya

Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE