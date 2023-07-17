Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

The recent photographs shared by Ileana D'Cruz on her Instagram Stories look quite similar to the blurred picture shared by the actress on social media a month ago.

Ever since Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy back in April, netizens have been wondering who is the mystery man in her life. Now, the Rustam actress has finally shared a hint about her boyfriend, and the father of her child. The mommy-to-be took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures of herself with her beau from their recent date night. While Ileana D'Cruz is all smiles in a strappy red dress, her date accompanies her in a black shirt, sporting a beard. Her post also included a caption "Date Night", along with a red heart emoji.

Ileana D'Cruz drops a hint about partner

The photographs shared by Ileana D'Cruz seems similar to the blurred picture shared by the actress last month. Her post was accompanied by a long note on her pregnancy journey. She claimed that although she is happy about the new phase of her life, things just feel hopeless sometimes.

Her note went like this, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard... So trying. They’re overwhelming, All consuming, and And things just feel hopeless...And there’s tears...Then follows the guilt... And this voice in my head puts me down...I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial...I should be stronger...What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough."

Ileana D'Cruz added, "And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough."

Ileana D'Cruz’s month-old post:

Here’s Ileana D'Cruz’s latest Instagram Stories where her partner can be seen clearly:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ileana_official/3148606794066215926/?hl=en

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Badshah and Goldkartz's song, Sab Gazab. The stunner announced her pregnancy a couple of days after the song was released. Her last on-screen appearance was in the movie, The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Up next, she will be a part of the film, Unfair & Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda.