Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi in a psychological thriller? Here is what we know

Going by the latest buzz doing the rounds, Kangana Ranaut will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupati in an upcoming psychological thriller.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

If the latest buzz doing rounds is to be believed, Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Sethupati will be seen sharing the screen in a psychological thriller. While there has been no official confirmation about the project yet, netizens recently came across a movie poster and they believe that it features the silhouette of Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Sethupathi. If the speculations turn out to be true, this will be the first on-screen association between the two prominent actors. It all began whenthe production banner, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced a new project with a poster.

New project announcement

The caption stated, “And... action! #AhimsaEntertainment& #TridentArts are teaming up for a MEGA project. A powerhouse duo from North & South all set to light up the screen! SHOOT STARTS SOON. Can you guess our stars?”

The silhouette in the poster is believed to be of Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Sethupathi.

Netizens on Kangana Ranaut

As soon as the poster went viral on the internet, netizens slammed Kangana Ranaut with sarcastic comments.

One comment read, “Damn, finally, kangu will get a hit! It’ll be mind-blowing for sure.”

A second user said, “Kangana and Sethupati together in a thriller will be CINEMA… also loved this poster.”

Kangana Ranaut hits back

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a couple of media articles featuring the trolls on her being cast opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Hitting back at the trolls, the actress wrote, “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actor being to get heavily promoted everywhere… only thing I can say to gang change mangu..”Kya jail tumhari kya jail”. In another post she writes, “How come all papers have same headlines everywhere…. This is bulk mass mail… Dear change mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you,” Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti de.”

Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Sethupathi's line-up

Kangana Ranaut's lineup includes Tejas and Emergency. While she will essay the role of an Air Force Pilot in the former, the actress will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the latter.

Vijay Sethupathi has Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif waiting to be released.

