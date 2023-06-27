Kajol On Shooting For Jaati Hoon Main With Shah Rukh Khan

Despite facing multiple difficulties, the actress managed to complete the shoot successfully.

While Bollywood has seen several iconic pairs including Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha, and Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, the love received by the on-screen chemistry of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan is simply exceptional. These two have delivered some classic hits over the years such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge',

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'My Name Is Khan'. One of their early appearances together was in the 1995 fantasy drama, 'Karan Arjun'. During a recent interview, Kajol revisited the iconic movie.

She revealed that it was extremely difficult for her to shoot the track 'Jaati Hoon Main' from the film. The 'Gupt' actress admitted that she had no idea what was happening. It was just before the shoot that she was informed what was supposed to be done and she did everything as instructed. Despite facing multiple difficulties, the actress managed to complete the shoot successfully.

In addition to this, Kajol said that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most understanding co-actors she has had a chance to work with. She disclosed that the 'Zero' actor knows what a woman will be comfortable doing, and hence, he tries his level best to make an actress feel at ease.

About 'Karan Arjun'

'Karan Arjun' was made under the direction of Rakesh Roshan, while the music of the film was provided by his brother Rajesh Roshan. The song 'Jaati Hoon Main' was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The memorable drama starred Salman Khan, Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri in lead roles, along with Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet, and Aasif Sheikh as ancillary cast. Kaka Thakur is the head of photography for the flick, whereas Sanjay Verma looked after the editing.

What's Kajol is upto next

Up next, Kajol will be a part of the much-awaited anthology, 'Lust Stories 2'. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar have directed the four stories in the flick starring Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur as the primary cast.

Shah Rukh Khan's lineup

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. The project has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.