Meet man, college dropout, who sold Rs 3733 crore company, to build India's fastest growing unicorn, his salary is...

Born and raised in a middle-class Mumbai family, Kunal Shah's journey is a testament to the rewarding nature of hard work, perseverance, and determination. The visionary entrepreneur who had to take up odd jobs to earn a living is now among the most successful business minds in the country.

Kunal's father worked in the textile industry and his mother was a homemaker. Although, the family's finances were tight Kunal's parents never compromised on his education. They always encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

Kunal Shah's entrepreneurial began soon after his graduation. Kunal Shah for admission to Wilson College in Mumbai to study Philosophy. After graduation, he went to SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies but dropped out after one year, Kunal realised that he wanted to get into the business scene. Shah launched a company called Paisaback. This company offered cashback to credit card users.

In 2010, Kunal Shah co-founded FreeCharge, an online platform that offered easy digital payment options. This company boomed in no time and began to gain attention. Soon, FreeCharge came on the radar of Snapdeal and they acquired the company in 2015 for Rs 3,733 crore.

After that, Kunal Shah went on to build Cred in 2018, an exclusive rewards platform. Cred is quickly becoming a popular name in India's startup scene. Kunal Shah has a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. At the beginning of 2021, Kunal Shah had an estimated worth of Rs 15,000 crore.