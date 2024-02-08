Meet man, college dropout, who sold Rs 3733 crore company, to build India's fastest growing unicorn, his salary is...

Twitter
Headlines

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Express Your Love With FlowerAura's Thoughtfully Crafted Valentine's Day 2024 Selection For Her

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

Meet Baba Siddique, former Congress leader, who helped end Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan fight

NEET UG 2024: Registration likely to start within 24 hours, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Express Your Love With FlowerAura's Thoughtfully Crafted Valentine's Day 2024 Selection For Her

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

10 foods that cause acidity in the morning

Salary of all 10 captains in IPL 2024

6 times Rajinikanth stole the show with his cameos in blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, who fell in love with married Indian cricketer, quit films, is now...

Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam heads secret mission to fight terrorism, netizens think Arun Govil is playing PM Modi

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch, debuts baby bump with husband Aditya Dhar at event

HomeBangalore

Bangalore

Meet man, college dropout, who sold Rs 3733 crore company, to build India's fastest growing unicorn, his salary is...

This man dropped out of college to pursue his entrepreneurial dream and went on to build India's fastest-growing unicorn. Know his story here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 05:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born and raised in a middle-class Mumbai family, Kunal Shah's journey is a testament to the rewarding nature of hard work, perseverance, and determination. The visionary entrepreneur who had to take up odd jobs to earn a living is now among the most successful business minds in the country. 

Kunal's father worked in the textile industry and his mother was a homemaker. Although, the family's finances were tight Kunal's parents never compromised on his education. They always encouraged him to pursue his dreams. 

Kunal Shah's entrepreneurial began soon after his graduation. Kunal Shah for admission to Wilson College in Mumbai to study Philosophy. After graduation, he went to SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies but dropped out after one year, Kunal realised that he wanted to get into the business scene. Shah launched a company called Paisaback. This company offered cashback to credit card users. 

In 2010, Kunal Shah co-founded FreeCharge, an online platform that offered easy digital payment options. This company boomed in no time and began to gain attention. Soon, FreeCharge came on the radar of Snapdeal and they acquired the company in 2015 for Rs 3,733 crore. 

Read: Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

After that, Kunal Shah went on to build Cred in 2018, an exclusive rewards platform. Cred is quickly becoming a popular name in India's startup scene. Kunal Shah has a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. At the beginning of 2021, Kunal Shah had an estimated worth of Rs 15,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Meet only man apart from Shah Rukh with two Rs 1000-crore films; career 'ended' 4 times, went to jail, had 5 comebacks

Ex-Mumbai Indians all-rounder Fabian Allen attacked, robbed at gunpoint outside team hotel

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE