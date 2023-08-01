Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Odisha and West Bengal as these states are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between August 1 to 2.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Odisha and West Bengal as these states are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between August 1 to 2.

The weather department has also issued an Orange alert for states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. IMD has advised people to stay away from vulnerable structures and be prepared for a possible flood-like situation affecting transportation.

Odisha received heavy rain as a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and later into a deep depression on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said that rough sea conditions will prevail and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea till Wednesday afternoon.

The depression over the northeastern Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph, intensifying into a deep depression, and lay centred around 160 km east-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh and 420 km east of Digha in West Bengal, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather office said that under its impact, squally conditions are likely to prevail, with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph along and off Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts. The wind speed is likely to increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph over the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a red warning (take action) for four districts, orange (be prepared) for 13 and yellow (be updated) for 10 districts till 8.30 am on August 2.

A red warning has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and an orange warning for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Balasore.

(With inputs from wire)