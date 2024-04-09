Twitter
Automobile

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray-ZR get new colour options in India, take a look

For the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model, Yamaha presents the captivating Cyan Blue color update for Disc and Drum variants.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray-ZR
Yamaha has introduced interesting updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino and Ray ZR portfolios in India. The company has unveiled a new Cyber Green color option for MT-15 aficionados. In addition, enthusiasts can also witness graphical enhancements in the Cyan Storm DLX colour scheme. The company has also introduced the Hazard function in the MT-15 V2 DLX model, which is an important feature and can be used for indicating fellow riders to be cautious while riding. 

The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is a streetfighter motorcycle with a 155cc liquid cooled 4-valve engine. The MT-15 V2 is equipped with features like Traction Control System, Dual Channel ABS, Upside Down front forks, Aluminium Swingarm, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that ensures it offers superior handling and performance.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid lineup receives its own share of updates with the introduction of brand-new Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, Metallic White colour schemes for the Disc and Drum variant in addition to the existing Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic and Vivid Red options. Additionally, the Drum Variant in Fascino gets an all-new Metallic Black shade. 

For the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model, Yamaha presents the captivating Cyan Blue color update for Disc and Drum variants. Both the scooter models are powered by a BS VI OBD2 & E-20 fuel compliant, air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine with Hybrid Power Assist feature. 

