Automobile

Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

Yamaha FZ-X in Chrome colour is available at a price of Rs 1,39,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The first 100 online bookings for the variant will get a Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

India Yamaha Motor has introduced FZ-X in a new Chrome colour scheme, elevating the style quotient of the line-up. The Chrome colour scheme exudes timeless elegance with its brilliant finish. The variant retains the FZ-X's robust performance and cutting-edge technology that Yamaha is renowned for. The new colour addition guarantees a blend of both style and performance to customers. The FZ-X in Chrome colour is available at a price of Rs 1,39,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The first 100 online bookings for the variant will get a Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

Yamaha FZ-X will maintain its current features, including a 149-cc engine with 12.4 PS peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm peak torque 5500 rpm, Traction Control System (TCS), single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, rear mudguard, lower engine guard, and Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App, among others.

This recent introduction reaffirms Yamaha's dedication to keeping its product range refreshed and contemporary, ensuring it resonates with the dynamic preferences of its customer base, particularly the vibrant younger buyers.

