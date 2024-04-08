Twitter
Automobile

Watch: Anant Ambani travels in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, takes Rs 25 crore convoy just to buy a...

The convoy in Dubai for Anant Ambani and his partner Radhika Merchant included Cadillac Escalades, GMC Yukon Denalis, and Chevrolet Suburbans.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani who currently has a net worth of over Rs 971685 crore. Anant Amabni recently made it to the headlines all over the globe due to his massive pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar and now, the billionaire is once again trending on the internet for his latest purchase. Videos of Anant Ambani buying luggage from Rimowa store in Dubai are now doing rounds on the internet but surprisingly, the luxury suitcase isn’t the reason for attention. The videos are going viral as Anant Ambani went in a convoy worth over Rs 25 crore to buy a luggage. Anant Ambani himself was traveling in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV which costs over Rs 10 crore in India. For those who are unaware, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV is the most expensive SUV sold in India and Anant Ambani has a similar car back home.

The convoy in Dubai for Anant Ambani and his partner Radhika Merchant included Cadillac Escalades, GMC Yukon Denalis, and Chevrolet Suburbans. Apart from these massive SUVs, an ambulance was also seen as part of the convoy. A video shared by automobiliardent in Instagram shows a massive convoy of Anant Ambani, you can see the video below.
 

 

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

