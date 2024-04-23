Twitter
Automobile

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, Taigun GT Plus launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.08 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line (1.0l TSI engine) has been launched at a price of Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Taigun GT Plus Sport has been introduced at Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 09:08 AM IST

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, Taigun GT Plus
Volkswagen India has introduced the black sport themed Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport under the newly introduced ‘Sport’ line structure. The Taigun GT Line (1.0l TSI engine) has been launched at a price of Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Taigun GT Plus Sport has been introduced at Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Taigun GT Plus Sport variants come with an introductory offer of a complimentary 4-year Service Value Package (SVP).

The two new introductions were recently unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference 2024 in March alongside the India showcase of the all-electric ID.4. Both Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport are a part of the newly created ‘Sport’ line structure. The Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport combine the car’s GNCAP 5-star safety credentials and German engineering with a sportier new avatar.

The Taigun GT Line, powered by the 1.0L TSI engine is available with either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission and has been packaged with GT badge while also offering customers sporty black interior and exterior aesthetics, R17 alloy wheels, 1.0l Turbocharged TSI engine, 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment, darkened LED headlamps with DRLs, amongst other upgrades. The Taigun GT Line is being offered with six airbags as standard. The all new Taigun GT Line will also offer be-spoke differentiation with up to 16 exterior and 13 interior features.

The Taigun GT Plus Sport, meanwhile, has been designed to thrill. Powered by the 1.5L TSI EVO engine, the Taigun GT Plus Sport comes equipped with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG transmission. With distinct aesthetic enhancements the Taigun GT Plus Sport will offer customers 19 exterior and 15 interior features that exude sportiness, packing a punch, not just in terms of performance but also enhancing its desirability and exclusivity. 

