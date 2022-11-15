Tata Motors, Cummins join hands for hydrogen-powered trucks and buses in India

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cummins to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems.

For those who are unaware, the partnership between Tata Motors and Cummins is around three decades old and this MoU further solidifies their association and is aligned with India’s vision of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins’ Hydrogen engines, an important technology to help drive decarbonization.

Cummins B6.7H hydrogen engine with up to 290 hp (216 kW) output and 1200 Nm peak torque is an all-new engine platform featuring technology to enhance power density, reduce friction losses and improve thermal efficiency. The B6.7H hydrogen engine is being derived from Cummins fuel-agnostic platform offering the benefit of a common-base architecture and low-to-zero carbon fuel capability.

Cummins zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine. Designed to meet the duty-cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, the fuel cell technology is available in 135 kW single- and 270-kW dual modules.

On this occasion, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors said, “The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems. We are excited to indigenize the cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future ready commercial vehicles, accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country, and to contribute towards India’s ‘net zero’ carbon emission goals.”