Suzuki Katana motorcycle launched in India at Rs 13.61 lakh

Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Suzuki Katana bike in India at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 999-cm3 powertrain, the motorcycle gets its name from the legendary Japanese sword Katana. The company claims that it received a lot of queries from motorcycle enthusiasts after the bike was showcased in India at the last Auto Expo.

"The Katan reflects Suzuki's ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

"It is basis the positive feedback of our potential customers that we decided to introduce the Katana in India. We are confident that the bike will be able to make its own cult following in India too," Uchida stated.

The bike comes with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems.

(with inputs from PTI)