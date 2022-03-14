Re-registration of vehicles older than 15 years to get costlier from April 1; details inside

The government is set to increase the cost of re-registering vehicles older than 15 years from April 1, 2022.

From April 1, the cost of renewing the registration of all 15-year-old cars will be Rs 5,000 as against the current rate of Rs 600, almost eight times more.

For two-wheelers, this rate will be Rs 1,000, up from the earlier Rs 300. For imported cars, the cost will be Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 15,000.

However, these new charges will not be applicable to vehicles registered in the national capital region (NCR), where petrol and diesel powered vehicles are deemed deregistered after 15 and 10 years, respectively, according to an order by the ministry of road transport and highways.

A delay in renewing registrations of private vehicles will cost an additional Rs 300 every month. The penalty for commercial vehicles will be Rs 500 per month.

The new rules also mandate that private vehicles older than 15 years will have to apply for renewal every five years.

12 million vehicles older than 15 years

According to the transport ministry, there are 12 million vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped in India. And to make the process of scrapping easier for people, the government has made it completely online and accessible from anywhere in the country.

Fitness certificate will also cost more

From April, the cost of fitness certificates will also go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 for taxis and from Rs 1,500 to Rs 12,500 for buses and trucks. A fitness certificate is mandatory for commercial vehicles older than eight years.

Background

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court had in 2015 and 2018 respectively ruled that any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old, and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in NCR.