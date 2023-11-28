Headlines

Automobile

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires and his manager is also quite popular on social media platforms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Ratan Tata’s manager and founder of Goodfellows Shantanu Naidu has bought a new Tata Safari SUV. The young aide of Ratan Tata has shared his experience of owning a new Tata Safari SUV on Team-BHP along with some pictures. In one of the pictures, Ratan Tata himself can be seen checking out the newest SUV from the company that reached new heights under his leadership. Named Yuki, Shantanu Naidu’s Tata Safari is Accomplished Plus variant in a white colour option. “I mean working with the Tatas I do have a sense of loyalty, but you know you look at a vehicle sometimes and you just know. Everytime I park her (her name is Yuki) I turn around to stare a bit, that's how you know I guess.” Naidu wrote in Team-BHP’s forum.

For those who are unaware, before Tata Safari, Shantanu Naidu used to drive around ‘Ratan Tata’s dream car’ Tata Nano. Although the SUV is a big jump for Naidu, he has been having a pleasant experience with the vehicle. In his post, Naidu has shared a range of things that he liked about the Tata Motors SUV but surprisingly he has also mentioned a few areas where the SUV can be improved.

Shantanu Naidu revealed that he has disabled the ADAS feature to skip the notifications and alerts that interrupt the music on the go and he also finds the aggressive front grille difficult to clean.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires and his manager is also quite popular on social media platforms. His post about the new Safari is getting attention from SUV enthusiasts in the country as Naidu landed a job at Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automobile design engineer after his graduation. So netizens are finding his opinions credible.

