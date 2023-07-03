Ratan Tata's 'dream car' appreciated by his assistant Shantanu Naidu in emotional post

Ratan Tata’s ‘dream car’ Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. The small hatchback is called the dream car of the former Tata Group chairman because he wanted the Tata Nano to reach the masses and fulfill the dream of an average Indian family to own a car. Although Tata Nano wasn’t able to create much impact when it comes to sales, it did make people laud Ratan Tata’s idea behind the car and its pricing. It has been years since the Tata Nano has been discontinued but there are still many owners who cherish the peppy car and one of them is Ratan Tata’s personal assistant Shantanu Naidu. The young author and entrepreneur shared an adorable post on his LinkedIn account about ‘family heirloom’ Tata Nano.

“Four years of Lily, four years of core memories, crying before stepping outs, rides with winter, stuffing loved ones in, teasing a few SUVs, and getting there first always. A nano is now a family heirloom Tata Motors,” Naidu wrote in his LinkedIn post. The post has now gone viral and it is receiving love from Tata Nano fans all over the country. A few are appreciating the condition of Naidu’s car while a few are recalling their memory of Tata Nano.

Tata Motors may likely bring back the Tata Nano in an electric avatar soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain. In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.