Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Ratan Tata's 'dream car' appreciated by his assistant Shantanu Naidu in emotional post

Tata Nano has been discontinued but there are still many owners who cherish the peppy car and one of them is Ratan Tata’s personal assistant Shantanu Naidu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Ratan Tata's 'dream car' appreciated by his assistant Shantanu Naidu in emotional post
Ratan Tata's 'dream car' appreciated by his assistant Shantanu Naidu in emotional post

Ratan Tata’s ‘dream car’ Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. The small hatchback is called the dream car of the former Tata Group chairman because he wanted the Tata Nano to reach the masses and fulfill the dream of an average Indian family to own a car. Although Tata Nano wasn’t able to create much impact when it comes to sales, it did make people laud Ratan Tata’s idea behind the car and its pricing. It has been years since the Tata Nano has been discontinued but there are still many owners who cherish the peppy car and one of them is Ratan Tata’s personal assistant Shantanu Naidu. The young author and entrepreneur shared an adorable post on his LinkedIn account about ‘family heirloom’ Tata Nano.

“Four years of Lily, four years of core memories, crying before stepping outs, rides with winter, stuffing loved ones in, teasing a few SUVs, and getting there first always. A nano is now a family heirloom Tata Motors,” Naidu wrote in his LinkedIn post. The post has now gone viral and it is receiving love from Tata Nano fans all over the country. A few are appreciating the condition of Naidu’s car while a few are recalling their memory of Tata Nano.

Tata Motors may likely bring back the Tata Nano in an electric avatar soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain. In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 744 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.