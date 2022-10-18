Ranveer Singh accused of driving Aston Martin with expired registration, here's the truth

Image Source: ranveersingh and viralbhayani/Instagram

Ranveer Singh was recently photographed driving his blue Aston Martin Rapide S at Mumbai Airport, one of his favourite vehicles. The Bollywood actress has a variety of vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Maybach S500, and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d. Following the sightings, a video of Ranveer Singh driving his beloved Aston Martin went viral, and he landed himself in hot water. An online user accused the Bollywood star of driving his blue Aston Martin when his licence expired. Furthermore, the user mentioned Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them.



In a tweet sharing the post, the Twitter user wrote, "Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!" The date on Ranveer Singh's licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, is June 28, 2020. In response to the user's post, Mumbai Police claimed they have notify the Mumbai Traffic police. However, the actor has not commented on the situation as of yet.



Reportedly costing more than Rs 3.9 crore, the actor spent a significant amount of money modifying the car to his needs. This blue vehicle is reportedly one of the actor's favourites in his collection. Ranveer Singh fans started trolling the person who posted the complaint as the traffic police got to work. Upon learning that the expired licence news was false, the Twitter user deleted his tweet and apologised to Ranveer Singh on Twitter.

During a previous interview, Ranveer Singh mentioned the automobile as one of his favourites and said that it was among the quickest cars he has driven with paddle shifters. Aston Martin Rapide S is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that is capable of producing a peak power output of 552 horsepower and a peak torque production of 620 Nm. A combination of the engine and the 8-speed automatic gearbox allows for a maximum speed of 327 kph.