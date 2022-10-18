Nissan X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai SUVs to launch in India soon, testing underway

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail SUV will soon mark its re-entry into the Indian car market as the automaker is planning to strengthen its presence in the country. The company has revealed that it is planning to launch the new X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai SUVs in India in the coming years. Nissan currently sells the Magnite and Kicks compact SUV in the country.

Nissan has announced that it is currently testing the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market and Indian road conditions. These tests will help the company to assess the adaptability of the cars in different terrains and roads. After the testing is done, the company will launch the new X-trail SUV in India, followed by other models.

"The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need," Nissan India President Frank Torres said. Following the success of the Magnite in India, the company plans to strengthen focus and leverage its expertise on SUVs, he added.

Nissan has been present in India for nearly two decades now but has so far remained a niche player with low single digit market share in the 30 lakh annual domestic passenger vehicle segment.

(with inputs from PTI)