Yamaha R15, MT15, FZX and others to cost more now, check out new prices

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has increased the price of the FZS-25, among other two-wheelers. The increased rates will take effect at the beginning of this month. Among motorcycle manufacturers in India, Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. is the seventh best-selling brand in September 2022. Yamaha has, strangely, chosen not to provide any discounts in celebration of the holiday season when many other manufacturers are doing so.

Rushlane reports that the previous price increase occurred in early August of 2022. That increase was across-the-board and applied to all Yamaha products with the exception of the Fascino models with drum brakes. The price increase that Yamaha instituted in October of 2022 didn't effect all that many items. There were very few.

According to Rushlane, the Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI, and FZ-FI Deluxe will not see this increase in price. They all have a 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces 12.2 horsepower and 13.3 Nm of torque. The air-cooled engine is paired with a 5-speed transmission. Pricing begins at 1,13,700 for the FZ-FI model (ex-showroom).

In the same vein as the neo-retro FZ-FI discussed in the preceding paragraph, we have FZ-X. It has a distinct design from the FZ-FI family of machines. There is now a Rs. 1,000 premium for purchasing a FZ-X. The previous lowest price point has been raised to Rs. 1,33,900 (ex-showroom). There is an increase of 0.75 percent reflected in this price increase for FZ-X.

The FZ series includes the FZ-25 and FZS-25, two larger siblings. FZ 25 has a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 20.51 horsepower and 20.1 Nm of torque.There is now a Rs. 1,000 increase in cost for both the FZ 25 and the FZS 25. Prices have increased to Rs. 1,47,900 (ex-showroom).

The R15 and the MT 15 are two of the best 150cc sports bikes available India. A 155cc single-cylinder engine produces 18.14 horsepower and 14.1 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission for both bikes. The price of an MT 15 has increase by Rs. 500 in October 2022. Regular MT 15 V2 models now start at Rs. 1,64,900, while the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition goes for Rs. 1,65,000 (ex-showroom). Formerly, prices would start at Rs. 1,64,400.

he R15 V4 M and the R15 V4 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition both saw an increase of Rs. 1,000 in price. The new price of R15M is Rs. 1,89,900, up from the previous price of Rs. 1,88,900. Prices for the R15M WGP 60th Anniversary Edition have increased to Rs. 1,91,300 from Rs. 1,90,000 (ex-showroom). Scooters made by Yamaha will not experience this price increase.