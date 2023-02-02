Porsche sports car worth Rs 1.21 crore put on sale for just Rs 14 lakh in mega blunder

After an advertisement blunder by a dealership in China, the top high-end sports car manufacturer in Germany found themselves in a rather awkward condition. A 2023 Porsche Panamera model, which costs $148,000 (or roughly Rs 1.21 crore), was erroneously promoted by the Chinese dealership for $18,000 (over Rs 14 lakh).

The dealership in Yinchuan, a city in Northern China, posted the advertisement online, stating that the car would cost 124,000 yuan, or one-eighth of what it would actually cost. According to media reports, the company's "mistake" in its advertisement drew a lot of attention and potential customers interested in purchasing the car at an astounding price.

After hundreds of enthusiastic shoppers paid reservation fees totaling 911 yuan, Porsche reportedly acknowledged the dealership in the northern city of Yinchuan had posted materials involving "a serious mistake in the listed retail price." A spokesman for the automobile manufacturer based in Stuttgart, Germany, stated that the dealership quickly took down the incorrect commercial after realising its mistake, Bloomberg reported.

According to reports, Porsche informed customers who reserved the 2023 Panamera of the situation and pledged to refund the money within 48 hours of the reservations being cancelled. However, the dealership's error benefitted the first customer who made the reservation. According to reports, they "negotiated an agreeable outcome" for one vehicle that was already in stock.

The Porsche Panamera is available in India for a starting price of Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom), and the price can go as high as Rs. 2.7 crore (ex-showroom). This value range includes the Panamera, Platinum Edition, GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S E-Hybrid models of the vehicle. The grand sports sedan goes head to head against models like the Audi RS7 Sportback, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door Coupe, and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.

