Automobile

Planning to buy Ola e-scooter? Check out features, difference in S1, S1 Pro models

Ola will next open the purchase window for fresh orders of its e-scooter on December 16.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

The Ola E-scooter is based on Netherland automaker Etergo’s AppScooter. Ola had acquired the company some years ago. The Ola scooter’s design scheme is simplistic and understated with minimum but bold edges and curves. The Ola scooter has 12-inch alloy wheels and LED head and tail lights. 

Ola’s scooter took the Indian EV market by storm on its launch back on August 15 this year.  It received more than 1 lakh bookings within a period of 24 hours. Many more have expressed an interest in going for the electric scooter in near future. Ola will next open the purchase window for fresh orders of its e-scooter on December 16.

If the Ola e-scooter is on your mind, then keep reading below to better under stand the S1 and S1 Pro, and the differences between the two.

Both the S1 and S1 pro models come with expansive features. The scooters have keyless operation and can be started using a mobile phone app. Multiple driver profiles can be made. Future app updates are expected to further amp up the features including parental controls and geofencing.

Proximity sensors mean that the scooter will unlock itself as you reach it. There is GPS and connectivity facility along with option to open and close the boot of the Ola scooter.

In terms of ride modes, the S1 comes with two modes – normal and sports, while the S1 Pro offers an extra ‘hyper’ mode.

There is also a difference in the batteries as S1 Pro comes with 3.98kWh compared to the 2.97 kWh battery on S1.The charging time for S1 is 4 hours 48 minutes compares to 6 hours 30 minutes for a full charge on S1 Pro.

In terms of top speed, S1 is limited to 90 kmph whereas the S1 Pro can go up to 115 kmph. The S1 Pro is also a little faster, reaching 0-30 kmph in 3 seconds and 0-60 in 5 seconds. In comparison, S1 takes 3.6 and 7 seconds, respectively.

Ola is offering the S1 product in five different colour variants. For S1 Pro model, you get five more colour options. Additional features on S1 include voice assistance, cruise control and hill hold features.

In terms of endurance, a rider will get around 120 kms from S1 on a one-time full charge whereas the S1 Pro’s bigger battery will keep the Ola Scooter running for around 180 kms. In terms of pricing, you will have to shell out around Rs 85,000 for an Ola S1 scooter whereas an Ola S1 Pro scooter will cost around Rs 1.10 lakh (in Delhi).

The exact price you pay for the scooter will depend on the FAME subsidy in your state of purchase.

