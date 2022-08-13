Ola Electric to debut of its first electric four-wheeler on Independence Day, will have over 500 km range

Image for representation

The first electric automobile produced by Ola Electric will make its debut on the worldwide market on August 15. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the EV company, acknowledged as much two days before the formal premiere by posting a brief video of the electric car to his Twitter accounts.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost



See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

On the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Ola Electric will release two more 'new products'. They're probably going to be cheaper electric scooter than the company's top model, the S1 Pro. It's also possible that Ola will reveal plans for a new factory where the EV and its batteries would be designed and manufactured.

Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted a video of Ola's forthcoming all-electric vehicle on Friday. A scarlet car, just its back wheels visible, speeds along a road in the footage. To quote what Aggarwal wrote on Twitter,"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. See you on 15th August 2pm."

If the video is any indication, the electric vehicle will have a sleek silhouette with a single prominent character line running through its centre. Another mystery is whether or not it will be a two-seater or have regular rear seats, since there seems to be no door for the second row.

The Ola Electric team has marked the 15th of August as a pivotal day. It was on this day last year when Ola introduced its first electric scooter. The EV manufacturer promoted both the S1 and S1 Pro models, however only the S1 Pro is available to purchase at this time.

The 'greenest EV' yet from Ola Electric has been teased for release. The second item is anticipated to be a cheaper alternative to the S1 Pro scooter. If the EV manufacturer has ceased selling the S1 despite its introduction, Ola may as well make adjustments to the S1 Pro's base model and introduce it as a new variant.