Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG to launch in India soon, bookings open unofficially: Price, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country and it has always been among the most selling cars of India since it was first launched in 2005. Maruti Suzuki vehicles have always been popular among car buyers for their mileage and reliability. As the company is planning to introduce hybrid technology across its range, it appears that we may also see Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG soon. As per the reports, the company is gearing up to launch the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG in India soon. Over the past few years, Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG variants of its other popular cars including Alto, Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga, Celario and Eeco. Although CNG prices have seen a sharp rise in prices, it is still a cheaper fuel for cars as compared to petrol/diesel. Maruti Suzuki has not yet officially revealed any details about the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG but some dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG at Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Price and variants

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG variant is tipped to be available in only VXI and ZXI trims. Just like other Maruti Suzuki cars, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is also rumoured to be available with only 5-speed manual transmission. When it comes to pricing, it is expected that the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will follow the pricing trend like other models and will be Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 costly than the regular. The Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI variant is currently priced at Rs 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). So it can be expected that the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG price will start at Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Engine and mileage

According to a report by Rushlane, the Maruti Swift CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This engine produces 89 BHP and 113 Nm when running on petrol, but on CNG, the overall output is expected to drop to 76 BHP and 98.5 Nm. The car is expected to deliver mileage somewhere around 30-35 km/kg.

The report also suggests that the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will also likely get a few tweaks to the suspension and brakes, to cope with the added weight of the CNG tank. The car will also get inter-dependent ECUs.