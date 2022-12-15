Search icon
New Yamaha RX100 to be launched in India soon, likely to get bigger engine

Yamaha RX100 will be available with a larger engine when it returns to the market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Photo: Yamaha RX100 / Instagram

New Yamaha RX100, a neo-retro styled motorbike, has been confirmed for release in the Indian market. The next generation Yamaha RX100 will have a vastly enhanced packaging, and it will be positioned as one of the most reasonably priced motorcycles in the brand's lineup.

To begin, the new Yamaha RX100 will likely be available with a larger and more powerful fuel-injected petrol engine while still providing a small and durable package for consumers seeking for a reliable commuter, according to Zigwheels. LED daytime running lights (DRLs), electric start, and a mostly digital instrument cluster are just a few of the additional amenities it will provide.

It will, of course, use a new platform and have a revised suspension system. So far, we know that the bike will have wire-spoke wheels, a front suspension made of telescopic forks, and a rear suspension made of dual shock absorbers. It's probable that disc brakes up front and drum brakes in the back will do the job of slowing the vehicle down.

The 125 cc engine used in many of the company's scooters sold in India is said to be part of the bike as well. Brand new RX100 with more powerful 150cc engine might potentially be available. This new motorcycle, whenever introduced in India, would presumably compete with bikes like the TVS Raider 125.

Yamaha has not yet said when the new RX100 will be released in India, however speculation places the debut in late 2023 or early 2024. One of the most reasonably priced Yamaha motorcycles in the nation, the pricing is expected to begin around Rs 1.25–1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

To compete with the likes of the TVS iQube, Ather 450x, Ola S1 Pro, and the forthcoming Honda electric scooter, the Japanese automaker is preparing to shortly debut its EV portfolio in the nation with the release of a new electric scooter.

