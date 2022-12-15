Search icon
Who is Naseer Khan, the Hyderabad man that bought India's most expensive car McLaren 765 LT Spider

Naseer Khan is a social media influencer, businessman and a car enthusiast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Naseer Khan's car collection is worth Rs 60 crore.

Hyderabad's Naseer Khan bought India's most expensive car, McLaren 765 LT Spider. The exotic supercar costs around Rs 12 crore and Khan is the car's first buyer. It is the fastest production car ever made. The supercar's roof folds in just 11 seconds. The car's engine produces 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque. The car can do a top speed of 330 km per hour. It is the fastest car in India.

Who is Naseer Khan?

Naseer Khan is a social media influencer, businessman and a car enthusiast. He lives in Hyderabad. 

He has over 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He is one of the biggest car collectors in India. He has over 20 high end cars. 

Naseer Khan is very popular among the car community. He often posts pictures with his ultra-expensive cars. 

His car collection includes supercars and SUVs.

His full name is Mohammed Naseerduddin. His father's name is Mr Shahnawaz, who owns the King's Group of companies. 

Naseer Khan is the director in the country. 

Kings Group is a construction and property development company with interest in hospitality and other services in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. 

He has two brothers and a sister. 

His car collection is worth Rs 60 crore. 

He has 2 Rolls Royce, 3 Lamborghinis, 3 Ferrari, 1 Mustang, 2 Mercedes Benz and many other cars. He is also a motorcycle enthusiast and has a Ducati in his stable. 

He describes himself as a car collector, entrepreneur and traveler on Instagram.

