New Hyundai Verna design leaked ahead launch next month

2023 Hyundai Verna Official Design

Hyundai is all set to launch the new Verna on 21st March 2023. Bookings for it may now be made for Rs 25,000 at authorised dealers and on the company's website. It has been redesigned from the ground up. The new Verna is finally starting to take shape, and the first official concepts have been released.

Hyundai boasts that the new Verna's aerodynamic and elegant proportions, while providing a clearly futuristic appeal and that the profile displays the car's iconic personality on the front end. The latest iteration of this five-door has sculpted surfaces, a fastback side profile, and what the company calls high quality features and embellishments.

The list of amenities will include a sunroof, placed controls on the steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, adjustable headrests, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a sunroof, and a wireless charger.

The redesigned 2023 Hyundai Verna will be available in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) trim levels . A Sensuous Sportiness aesthetic will be applied to it. You may choose from seven different monochromatic colour schemes (Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, and Starry Night). There will also be two tone variations, one in fiery red and one in atlas white and black.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm maximum torque will be used under the hood. There will be a choice of a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission to go with it. Both the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol mill and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine have been retired in favour of a new 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol unit.

Also, READ: 2023 Yamaha Ray ZR, Fascino with hybrid engine launched in India

The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine now used in Hyundai and Kia vehicles will be replaced with a larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm.