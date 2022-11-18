MS Dhoni buys Kia EV6, takes Ruturaj Gaekwad for ride

MS Dhoni buys Kia EV6

MS Dhoni, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is famous not just for his batting, but also for his extensive collection of cars and motorcycles. In his collection, Dhoni has just added a brand-new Kia EV6 to his collection; it is the first fully electric car he has ever owned. Dhoni has a fleet of exotic vehicles that includes a 1969 Ford Mustang, a Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, a Hummer H2, and many more.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen in his new Kia EV6 with his friends, fellow cricketers Ruturaj Gaekwad and Kedar Jadhav, in a video posted on Twitter. The grey Kia EV6, the hallmark colour of the all-electric crossover across the world, is being driven on temporary registration numbers so that it seems brand new.

Kia's EV6 is the company's first fully electric vehicle and its priciest offering when it arrived in India in 2022. The Kia EV6 was introduced in small quantities and only via the CBU method. Kia's all-electric crossover may have gotten off to a shaky start, but thus far it's been a moneymaker. For a car of its price and reputation, Kia's recent announcement that it had sold over 200 EV6s in India since its debut is cause for celebration. Kia is anticipating a larger allocation of EV6 vehicles in India in the future months; however, it is still unknown how many more EV6 vehicles will be assigned to India.

Kia EV6 models were introduced to the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV6's standard model is a two-wheel-drive setup with a front-mounted single motor that produces a maximum of 229 horsepower of power and 350 Nm of torque, according to the manufacturer. The premium all-wheel-drive variant is powered by a pair of electric motors, one mounted at each axle; its total output is 325 horsepower and 605 Newton-meters of torque.

Kia states that the EV6's 77.4 kWh battery pack, which can be charged from up to 350 kW DC fast chargers, provides an incredible range of 708 km on the ARAI cycle. The Kia EV6 is the company's first all electric car, and it uses the Hyundai-Kia e-GMP platform. Currently competing with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Kia EV6 will soon have to face off against its distant cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is scheduled to debut in India during the first quarter of 2023.