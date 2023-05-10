Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV not launching in India this month, Mahindra Thar rival gets over 24,500 bookings

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will not be launched in India this month, several reports have mentioned citing sources. The 5-door Mahindra Thar rival made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. The SUV was expected to launch in India in the month of May but latest reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki has pushed the Jimny’s launch to the first week of June. As of now, the company has received more than 24,500 bookings for the Jimny in India and the deliveries of the SUV are expected to begin right after the launch in the first week of June. The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. According to Cartoq, the company is planning to manufacture 7,000 units of Jimny every month to meet the domestic and overseas demand.

The report by Cartoq also suggests that buyers are more interested in buying the Alpha trim variant which is the top of the line model. It also reveals Kinetic Yellow, Pearl Arctic White, and Bluish Black are the most popular colours of the Jimny in India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as per leaked dealer’s invoice. This means that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer more features to users and 4X4 to customers at much lesser price. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.