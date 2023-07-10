Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

As per a report by Autocar India, a few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 30,000 cash discount on the new Thar. The massive discount is being offered on 4x4 variants of the petrol and diesel Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar 4x4 gets a choice of a 152hp, 300Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 130hp, 300Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.