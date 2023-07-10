Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

Headlines

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

Healthy skin:10 Superfoods for healthy skin

Weight loss: Detox water benefits, recipes to lose extra fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Odisha Train Accident: Watch desperate rescue operation efforts in Balasore; NDRF shares videos

DNA: Know the history of Sengol which will be placed in new Parliament building

From Rinku Singh To Ruturaj, IPL Stars Who Missed Out India's T20I Squad For West Indies Tour

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homeindia

india

Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

As per a report by Autocar India, a few Mahindra showrooms across the country are offering up to Rs 30,000 cash discount on the new Thar. The massive discount is being offered on 4x4 variants of the petrol and diesel Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar 4x4 gets a choice of a 152hp, 300Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 130hp, 300Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in next year. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This comedian, known for dumb silly roles, is one of the smartest men ever, has IQ higher than Einstein, Stephen Hawking

Sawan Somvar 2023: Puja vidhi, subh muhurat, mantra, more

Ashes 2023: England beat Australia by 3 wickets in 3rd Test

Noida dog owner, who made headlines arguing with residents, speaks out in new video; Watch

Delhi NCR rains: Yellow alert in capital, Noida, Gurugram amid heavy rains; check city-wise IMD forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE