Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted next to Jeep Wrangler, looks much bigger than Rs 72 lakh SUV

Mahindra Thar 5-door and Jeep Wrangler can be seen side by side on the road revealing how similar the two look in terms of design and how the upcoming SUV is wider than the iconic off-roader from US automaker.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and although the new-gen model of the iconic vehicle has been available for quite sometime now, it is still getting much the same attention from the automobile enthusiasts. Mahindra Thar buyers are ready to wait for more than a year to get their own off-roading vehicle and that says a lot about the following of Thar. Mahindra is currently gearing up for the launch of the 5-door version of the Thar and ahead of the launch, the upcoming SUV has been spotted several times during the testing phase. But the recent spotting of the Mahindra Thar 5-door test mule is a bit special. In a video shared by YouTube channel HarshVLOGS, the Mahindra Thar 5-door can be seen next to Jeep Wrangler and surprisingly, the Mahindra Thar looks much bigger than the Rs 72 lakh SUV.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.