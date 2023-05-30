Mahindra Thar 5-door launch confirmed, but it's a long wait

Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)

Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most awaited SUVs in the country and it has been spotted several times during testing in the past few months. Until now, it was rumoured that Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut on August 15 this year but the company has now officially confirmed the launch of the Thar 5-door and it is not good news for the fans who have been waiting for the SUV. The company has announced that the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be launched in 2024 and the company has no new product lined up for this year. “Our five-door Thar is a highly anticipated product. It's not coming in this calendar year, much as many people are speculating it is. It's a 2024 launch" Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto & Farm Sector) said.

“We already have a lot of demand coming from the launch of the rear-wheel drive Thar, that has got more than 50,000 bookings. And we right now do want to try and get that a little under control. The waiting period for that has gone up very dramatically. So we need to ramp that up and now we’re looking at the Thar 5-door coming in 2024”, Jejurikar further added.

The Mahindra Thar has a massive fan following in the country and buyers have to bear long waiting to get the delivery of the SUV. Mahindra also launched an affordable RWD 4X2 version of the Thar earlier this year to serve a larger group. It was expected that the Thar brand would take a hit after the debut of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India but that isn’t the case.

When it comes to the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase to offer a more spacious cabin. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels. Under the hood, the car is said to carry over the same 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines.