Mahindra Thar 5-door global unveil on August 15, to go on sale in India next year

Mahindra Thar 5-door rendering. (Image: BozzConcepts)

Mahindra Thar 5-door is currently the most-anticipated SUV in the country and the latest report comes as a good news for Thar fans. As per a report by Autocar India, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut on August 15 but surprisingly, the event will take place in South Africa. The report seems to be believable as Mahindra has launched a range of products on August 15 in the past few years and for those who are unaware, South Africa is a growing market for Mahindra where it currently sells the Mahindra XUV300, the Mahindra XUV700 and the new Mahindra Scorpio N. The Mahindra Thar 5-door bookings will likely begin during the festive season in India and deliveries will commence next year.

Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The front and read-end of the vehicle is believed to be identical to the current Thar however it will get longer rear doors and stretched wheelbase to offer a more spacious cabin. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.