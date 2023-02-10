Mahindra showcases Battista electric hypercar with special Indian touch

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar showcased in Hyderabad.

Mahindra-owned electric hypercar has made its India debut ahead of maiden Formula E race in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad E-Prix begins on February 11 and before the race day, the Mahindra owned luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina has revealed their pure-electric hyper GT Pininfarina Battista at the Mahindra Rise pavilion. The Pininfarina Battista showcased in India sports a special Indian flag inspired livery at the rear end with Ashok Chakra on the spoiler. The black coloured hypercar also features Italian-flag at the front end.

For those who are unaware, the Pininfarina Battista GT is the fastest-accelerating car in the world. Apart from this, it also has several world records to its name. The Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, with 0-60 mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100 km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120 mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h obliterated in just 4.79 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres.

The Battista is the most powerful Italian car ever made with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque. The hyper GT has a top speed of 350 km/h, a WLTP range of up to 476 km and is priced from €2.2 million. The Battista also features a unique soundscape, SUONO PURO, that complements the driving experience, that can be personalised via one of five driving modes – Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. These distinct modes give the Battista unique character, altering the experience depending on the driver’s preference.

Production of Automobili Pininfarina’s pure-electric hyper GT at the Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, started in early 2022 and first deliveries to customers worldwide are underway. Mahindra acquired Italian design house Pininfarina in 2015 and Battista is the first electric luxury car in the brand’s portfolio. The car is named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930.