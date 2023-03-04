Hyundai teases 2023 Verna interior ahead of launch; Check features, design and more

New Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has been teasing the launching of the new Verna saloon in India for a few weeks now. The new Verna's exterior was already shown off in concept drawings, but the inside, including the back seats, digital instrument cluster, and touchscreen, has been teased in recent videos. Hyundai Verna mid-size car sales have lagged behind those of Honda City and the up-and-coming Skoda Slavia in recent years.

The brand-new Hyundai Verna saloon follows the company's Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness. On March 21, 2023, the world will get its first look at the sixth generation vehicle, which has been updated to have a sportier stance. Reservations may be made starting at Rs 25,000.

Hyundai has been teasing the release with regular updates. The new teaser provides a better look at the car's LED taillights, rear LED DRLs, 1.5 Turbo badging, alloy wheels, and digitally-displayed controls and gauges.

The Hyundai Verna will be available in ten different configurations over four different trim levels (EX, S, SX, and SX(O)). The new teaser features the top-of-the-line SX(O) model equipped with advanced driver assistance systems. The Lane Keep Assist button is clearly visible on the wheel.

The exteriors of the new Verna are chiselled and have a distinct design language. It has an L-shaped set of LED taillights, a Hyundai symbol on the boot lid, and a trapezoidal grille up front. The new Verna will have a lot of glass, a sunroof, a sloping roof line, unique C pillars, blacked-out B pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels, all of which call to mind the Elantra.

There will be more space on the New Verna. This refers to a roomier interior. The new Verna's dual-screen configuration consists of the Digital IC shown above and a sizable touchscreen infotainment system placed just below it. A power driver's seat, air-conditioned front seats, and temperature control are also included inside.

Both a 1.8- and 2.0-litre petrol-powered engine will be available for the new Verna. The 1.5-liter petrol turbo engine will produce 160 horsepower and 260 Newton-meters of torque, and it will come with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The 1.5 L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a 6 speed manual or IVT gearbox, will produce 113 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. Both of these power plants meet the requirements of BS6 Phase 2.

The new Verna, which is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2023, will cost more than the current model, which starts at a price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-sh). The new Verna will likely have an ex-showroom price tag of approximately Rs 10 lakh for the basic model and up to Rs 19 lakh for the highest trim level.