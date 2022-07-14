Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan with 610km range launched, to challenge Tesla EV

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai has launched its first all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with the aim to capture a chunk of the EV market that is currently dominated by Tesla. The automaker claims that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan delivers 610 kms of range on a single charge. If the claim is true then this means that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan has better range than the Long-Range Tesla Model 3 that can offer 602 kms range on a single charge. As per Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 `Electrified Streamliner` can go from 0 km/hour to 100 km/hour in 5.1 seconds. The car will go on sale in the US early next year and the company is yet to announce the price. As of now, the company has not revealed any details about the India launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The car will be available in 12 colours and is slated to go into production in the third quarter this year. Hyundai Ioniq 6 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes with a 350-kW charger. The company said that the car has the most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as dual colour ambient lighting, speed sync lighting, EV performance tune-up and electric active sound design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

"Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor`s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor.

The electric car offers ultra-fast, multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai`s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels. With an overall length of 4,855 mm, the car`s 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

"The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division.

The dual colour ambient lighting allows a driver to customise the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colours and six pre-selected themes. The speed sync lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle's speed.

In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, approximately 30 per cent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers, said the company.

There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience. The EV performance tune-up system allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode.

(with inputs from IANS)