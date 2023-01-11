BYD Seal premium sedan to launch in India soon, unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

BYD Seal

BYD or Build Your Dreams, the Chinese EV brand, has showcased the all-new Seal sedan at the Auto Expo 2023 along with the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV. The new BYD Seal sedan takes design cues from the Ocean X concept that the company unveiled back in 2021. The car features radical design, a couple-like all-glass roof, split headlight design, and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, BYD Seal EV gets a full-width LED light bar that gives a wide look to the vehicle.

Talking about the width, the BYD Seal is 1875mm wide, 1460mm tall, and 4,800mm long. The car is already available in the international market with two battery pack options - 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh, based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the BYD Seal with 61.4kWh battery pack has a range of 550 km and the model with 82.5kWh battery pack can go 700 km on a single charge. The more powerful battery system generates 312 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour in only 5.9 seconds (claimed).

The dual-motor model has an AWD system that allows BYD Seal EV to generate 530 horsepower. The massive amount of power allows the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

As BYD cars are known to offer lots of tech inside the cabin, the BYD Seal EV is no less. Just like the BYD Atto 3, the BYD Seal comes with 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.