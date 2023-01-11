Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

BYD Seal premium sedan to launch in India soon, unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

The massive amount of power allows BYD seal to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

BYD Seal premium sedan to launch in India soon, unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
BYD Seal

BYD or Build Your Dreams, the Chinese EV brand, has showcased the all-new Seal sedan at the Auto Expo 2023 along with the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV. The new BYD Seal sedan takes design cues from the Ocean X concept that the company unveiled back in 2021. The car features radical design, a couple-like all-glass roof, split headlight design, and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, BYD Seal EV gets a full-width LED light bar that gives a wide look to the vehicle.

Talking about the width, the BYD Seal is 1875mm wide, 1460mm tall, and 4,800mm long. The car is already available in the international market with two battery pack options  - 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh, based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the BYD Seal with 61.4kWh battery pack has a range of 550 km and the model with 82.5kWh battery pack can go 700 km on a single charge. The more powerful battery system generates 312 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour in only 5.9 seconds (claimed).

The dual-motor model has an AWD system that allows BYD Seal EV to generate 530 horsepower. The massive amount of power allows the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

As BYD cars are known to offer lots of tech inside the cabin, the BYD Seal EV is no less. Just like the BYD Atto 3, the BYD Seal comes with 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Fried Tarantula Spider, Nested soup: These are the world's most weird dishes
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.