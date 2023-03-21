Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: Price, design, features, delivery

Hyundai Verna 2023 is launching in India today (March 21) at 12 noon. The all-new Hyundai Verna 2023 has been in the works for quite some time and over the last few months, the car has been spotted several times during the testing phase. The company has started to accept bookings for the new sedan. Hyundai will reveal the price of the new Verna at the event today which will be livestreamed on Hyundai’s social media platform. Once launched, the new Hyundai Verna will compete against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The all-new Hyundai Verna competitors are fresh in the Indian market and giving a much-needed revival to the sedan segment. Hyundai just has to officially take the wraps off the new Verna today as most of the details about the car have already been revealed by the company. To catch all the live action from Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch, you can follow our live blog here.
Hyundai Verna 2023: Design
When it comes to design, the new Verna is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and the sedan looks similar to the latest Elantra. The car features a wide front grille, 1st in segment - horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan, making a bold and ultramodern statement. The car gets chrome styling elements on the C-pillar and dual-tone alloy wheels just like the Tucson SUV that was recently launched in India. The car also features fastback-like styling with a tapered roof.
Further, the parametric connected LED tail lamps add a dazzling touch to the rear design of the all-new Hyundai Verna exuding a hi-tech and premium sensation.
Hyundai Verna 2023: Interiors
Hyundai Verna comes with Bose premium sound 8 speaker system. It comes with integrated 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD audio video navigation system and digital cluster with color TFT MID of the all-new Hyundai Verna ensure an immersive in-cabin experience, while also enhancing the hi-tech of this sedan.
The all-new Hyundai Verna now features 1st in segment - switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The interface delivers a seamless and modern experience while controlling functions for air-conditioning and infotainment
Hyundai Verna 2023: Engine
The all-new Hyundai Verna has been equipped with a range of 4 powertrains. HMI has equipped the all-new Hyundai Verna with a new, sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT).
Hyundai is also offering the old 1.5 MPi petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: Minchul Koo takes the stage to talk about the design of 2023 Hyundai Verna.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: More than 4.5 lakh Hyundai Verna sold internationally have been made in India.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The first Hyundai Verna was launched in India in 2006.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The new Hyundai Verna launch event is underway. MG and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, Unsoo Kim takes the stage to talk about the new 2023 Verna.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai Verna uses automated sensing technology with radars (front and rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action and warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The company will shortly reveal the prices of new Hyundai Verna. Hyundai will also reveal the delivery timeline of the new sedan today.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered with dual tone beige and black interiors. The premium leather upholstery ensures a plush and up-market in-cabin feel. Additionally, the dashboard design features soft touch materials.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The all-new Hyundai Verna offers best in segment wheelbase of 2,670 mm as well as segment best width of 1,765 mm. The enhancement of 70 mm in its wheelbase and increase of 36 mm of width has led to an increase in overall cabin roominess which will create a new benchmark in this segment.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: With a strong focus on ensuring accessibility of advanced safety technology, HMIL will introduce the all-new Hyundai Verna with 30 standard safety features including 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) across all trims.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: With this new sedan, HMIL has also introduced a dual-tone paint coating and with the application of ‘premium clear’ paint. The all-new Hyundai VERNA’s 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine is manufactured in HMIL’s fully automated machining lines.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: The all-new Hyundai Verna has been constructed on HMIL’s IoT-enabled Body-build line that features 100% welding automation with over 450 intelligent robots that take care of welding and other intricate manufacturing processes.
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates:
Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: HMIL will offer the all-new Hyundai Verna in 4 trim options – EX, S, SX and SX(O). The all-new Hyundai Verna has been packaged to deliver advanced safety, convenience and comfort.