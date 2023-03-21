Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch event LIVE updates: Price, design, features, delivery

Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai Verna 2023 is launching in India today (March 21) at 12 noon. The all-new Hyundai Verna 2023 has been in the works for quite some time and over the last few months, the car has been spotted several times during the testing phase. The company has started to accept bookings for the new sedan. Hyundai will reveal the price of the new Verna at the event today which will be livestreamed on Hyundai’s social media platform. Once launched, the new Hyundai Verna will compete against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The all-new Hyundai Verna competitors are fresh in the Indian market and giving a much-needed revival to the sedan segment. Hyundai just has to officially take the wraps off the new Verna today as most of the details about the car have already been revealed by the company. To catch all the live action from Hyundai Verna 2023 India launch, you can follow our live blog here.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Design

When it comes to design, the new Verna is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and the sedan looks similar to the latest Elantra. The car features a wide front grille, 1st in segment - horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan, making a bold and ultramodern statement. The car gets chrome styling elements on the C-pillar and dual-tone alloy wheels just like the Tucson SUV that was recently launched in India. The car also features fastback-like styling with a tapered roof.

Further, the parametric connected LED tail lamps add a dazzling touch to the rear design of the all-new Hyundai Verna exuding a hi-tech and premium sensation.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Interiors

Hyundai Verna comes with Bose premium sound 8 speaker system. It comes with integrated 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD audio video navigation system and digital cluster with color TFT MID of the all-new Hyundai Verna ensure an immersive in-cabin experience, while also enhancing the hi-tech of this sedan.

The all-new Hyundai Verna now features 1st in segment - switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The interface delivers a seamless and modern experience while controlling functions for air-conditioning and infotainment

Hyundai Verna 2023: Engine

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been equipped with a range of 4 powertrains. HMI has equipped the all-new Hyundai Verna with a new, sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT).

Hyundai is also offering the old 1.5 MPi petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.