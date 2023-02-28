DNA Special: Will shutting down internet solve the problem of exam question paper leaks? (file photo)

Nowadays, governments have got a new idea to hide their failures if they couldn't control riots, law and order. They just shut internet in the affected area. And recently Rajasthan government shut down the internet to even prevent paper leaks.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government announced to shut the internet services in 11 districts for two days to prevent 'another paper leak' in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023).

The Staff Selection Board of Rajasthan is no longer even capable of conducting a fair competitive examination fair and without paper leaks. That's why at his behest, the state government shut down the internet in 11 districts.

The aim was to stop paper leaking, but it stopped the lifeline of the general public. This can be termed a digital emergency. Now, let's tell you how it impacted common people's lives.

This would have impacted many shopkeepers and street vendors who use digital payment. Cab services like Ola-Uber are in many big cities including Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur. To book a cab, one needs the internet. But when the internet remained closed, the cabs could not be booked at all.

Similarly, apps such as Zomato and Swiggy couldn't be used during this digital emergency. People doing banking services, online classes and work from home also had to bear the brunt of the internet shutdown.

The Rajasthan government has put a digital full stop on the lives of crores of people in 11 districts just because it failed to prevent paper leak.

But what was the result? Did the paper-leaking machinery come to a standstill due to the banning of the net? During the last two years, for all the examinations that were held in Rajasthan, the government shut down the internet in the name of fairness. Despite that, papers were leaked and sometimes the paper had to be cancelled.

Despite the internet ban, the paper of REET main exam got leaked. The right to internet is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has said that the right to internet is as important as the right to live life. The top court has also said that the internet cannot be shut down indefinitely.

