Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAnalysis
topStoriesenglish

DNA Special: Will shutting down internet solve the problem of exam question paper leaks?

The Rajasthan government recently shut the internet services in 11 districts for two days to prevent 'another paper leak'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

DNA Special: Will shutting down internet solve the problem of exam question paper leaks?
DNA Special: Will shutting down internet solve the problem of exam question paper leaks? (file photo)

Nowadays, governments have got a new idea to hide their failures if they couldn't control riots, law and order. They just shut internet in the affected area. And recently Rajasthan government shut down the internet to even prevent paper leaks. 

The Ashok Gehlot-led government announced to shut the internet services in 11 districts for two days to prevent 'another paper leak' in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023). 

The Staff Selection Board of Rajasthan is no longer even capable of conducting a fair competitive examination fair and without paper leaks. That's why at his behest, the state government shut down the internet in 11 districts.

The aim was to stop paper leaking, but it stopped the lifeline of the general public. This can be termed a digital emergency. Now, let's tell you how it impacted common people's lives.

This would have impacted many shopkeepers and street vendors who use digital payment. Cab services like Ola-Uber are in many big cities including Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur. To book a cab, one needs the internet.  But when the internet remained closed, the cabs could not be booked at all.

Similarly, apps such as Zomato and Swiggy couldn't be used during this digital emergency. People doing banking services, online classes and work from home also had to bear the brunt of the internet shutdown.

The Rajasthan government has put a digital full stop on the lives of crores of people in 11 districts just because it failed to prevent paper leak. 

But what was the result? Did the paper-leaking machinery come to a standstill due to the banning of the net? During the last two years, for all the examinations that were held in Rajasthan, the government shut down the internet in the name of fairness. Despite that, papers were leaked and sometimes the paper had to be cancelled.

Despite the internet ban, the paper of REET main exam got leaked.  The right to internet is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has said that the right to internet is as important as the right to live life. The top court has also said that the internet cannot be shut down indefinitely.

READ | IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi summoned by Delhi court

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.