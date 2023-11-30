US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

Headlines

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

9 greenest countries in the world

8 high-fibre vegetable options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Yaatris movie review: Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa fail to save this snoozefest family drama stuck in 1970s

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

While there is a realization in the Anglosphere that differences with China are likely to persist in the changing geopolitical landscape, it is imperative for maintaining a working relationship not just due to economic imperatives but also in the context of important global issues.

article-main
Latest News

Tridivesh Singh Maini

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a recent interview, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron highlighted the importance of engagement with China. He pointed to the fact that several global issues – such as climate change – can only be resolved via engagement. Cameron flagged the point that China had become far more aggressive than it was during his stint as PM: “China has become much more aggressive, much more assertive, over the Uighurs, over Hong Kong, the 'wolf warrior' diplomacy.”

Cameron defended his policies as PM, saying that engagement with China was driven by UK’s economic interests. It would be pertinent to point out that UK-China ties had grown steadily during Cameron’s stint as PM having said that UK-China ties were in the golden age. It would be pertinent to point out that Cameron has been drawing flak from within his own conservative party for his proximity to China. While western nations have been critical of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Cameron has praised BRI related projects.

Timing of Cameron’s remarks

The UK Foreign Secretary’s remarks come days after the meeting between US President, Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), at San Fransisco (USA). While differences over key issues persisted, both sides alluded to the revival of the military dialogue and the hotline between both leaders. Biden after the meeting said that both he and the Chinese President had agreed to revive high level communications: "He and I agreed that each one of us can pick up the phone call directly and we'll be heard immediately."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese had also visited China earlier in November. In doing so, Albanese became the first Australian PM to visit China in seven years. In the aftermath of Covid-19, ties between Canberra and Beijing had witnessed a downward slope after Australia asked for an enquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia’s decision to bar Huawei – a Chinese telecom firm – from rolling out 5G had also soured ties between Australia and China.

China had imposed significant tariffs on Australian goods – including coal, barley, wine, red meat and timber. Australia too has been cautious vis-à-vis Chinese investment in Australia in sensitive sectors.

Given Australia’s dependence upon trade and China being an important trade partner (Australia is China’s largest trading partner), there was pressure towards reducing tensions. China’s tariff on Australian coal had resulted in a loss of revenue of over $3 billion.

Albanese has sought to reduce tensions, and China in August 2023 removed the tariffs it had imposed on barley in August 2020. In April 2023, Australia consented to “temporarily suspend” the complaints it had made against China for its decision to impose tariffs on barley. After China’s decision to remove the tariffs on barley, Australia announced that it would end the legal proceedings against China at WTO.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell had welcomed China’s decision. During his China visit, the Australian PM called for the need to normalize bilateral trade relations. While commenting on the need for a balanced policy vis-à-vis China, Albanese said: "We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on his part said that both countries needed to work on several regional issues as well as important global issues like climate change.

In conclusion, while there is a realization in the Anglosphere that differences with China are likely to persist in the changing geopolitical landscape, it is imperative for maintaining a working relationship not just due to economic imperatives but also in the context of important global issues. Biden’s meeting with Xi, the Australian PM’s visit to China earlier this month and Cameron’s remarks regarding the need for UK to adopt a nuanced approach vis-à-vis China need to be viewed in this context.

 

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, worked only in flop films, quit acting, now...

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

IND vs AUS: Australia stars head back home as India dominates, 6 changes in squad

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases 10 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages on sixth day of truce

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE