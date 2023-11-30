US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

While there is a realization in the Anglosphere that differences with China are likely to persist in the changing geopolitical landscape, it is imperative for maintaining a working relationship not just due to economic imperatives but also in the context of important global issues.

In a recent interview, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron highlighted the importance of engagement with China. He pointed to the fact that several global issues – such as climate change – can only be resolved via engagement. Cameron flagged the point that China had become far more aggressive than it was during his stint as PM: “China has become much more aggressive, much more assertive, over the Uighurs, over Hong Kong, the 'wolf warrior' diplomacy.”

Cameron defended his policies as PM, saying that engagement with China was driven by UK’s economic interests. It would be pertinent to point out that UK-China ties had grown steadily during Cameron’s stint as PM having said that UK-China ties were in the golden age. It would be pertinent to point out that Cameron has been drawing flak from within his own conservative party for his proximity to China. While western nations have been critical of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Cameron has praised BRI related projects.

Timing of Cameron’s remarks

The UK Foreign Secretary’s remarks come days after the meeting between US President, Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), at San Fransisco (USA). While differences over key issues persisted, both sides alluded to the revival of the military dialogue and the hotline between both leaders. Biden after the meeting said that both he and the Chinese President had agreed to revive high level communications: "He and I agreed that each one of us can pick up the phone call directly and we'll be heard immediately."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese had also visited China earlier in November. In doing so, Albanese became the first Australian PM to visit China in seven years. In the aftermath of Covid-19, ties between Canberra and Beijing had witnessed a downward slope after Australia asked for an enquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia’s decision to bar Huawei – a Chinese telecom firm – from rolling out 5G had also soured ties between Australia and China.

China had imposed significant tariffs on Australian goods – including coal, barley, wine, red meat and timber. Australia too has been cautious vis-à-vis Chinese investment in Australia in sensitive sectors.

Given Australia’s dependence upon trade and China being an important trade partner (Australia is China’s largest trading partner), there was pressure towards reducing tensions. China’s tariff on Australian coal had resulted in a loss of revenue of over $3 billion.

Albanese has sought to reduce tensions, and China in August 2023 removed the tariffs it had imposed on barley in August 2020. In April 2023, Australia consented to “temporarily suspend” the complaints it had made against China for its decision to impose tariffs on barley. After China’s decision to remove the tariffs on barley, Australia announced that it would end the legal proceedings against China at WTO.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell had welcomed China’s decision. During his China visit, the Australian PM called for the need to normalize bilateral trade relations. While commenting on the need for a balanced policy vis-à-vis China, Albanese said: "We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on his part said that both countries needed to work on several regional issues as well as important global issues like climate change.

In conclusion, while there is a realization in the Anglosphere that differences with China are likely to persist in the changing geopolitical landscape, it is imperative for maintaining a working relationship not just due to economic imperatives but also in the context of important global issues. Biden’s meeting with Xi, the Australian PM’s visit to China earlier this month and Cameron’s remarks regarding the need for UK to adopt a nuanced approach vis-à-vis China need to be viewed in this context.

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)